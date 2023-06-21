On Wednesday, June 21, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (31-41) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (20-53) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for the game.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Tigers have gone 2-3 (40%).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (28.3%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 15 of 54 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

