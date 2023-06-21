Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals meet at Comerica Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .228/.309/.381 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 26 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.338/.374 on the season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 17 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 72 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.288/.430 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 69 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .267/.302/.484 slash line on the year.

Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with .

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

