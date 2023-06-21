Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .246 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.272
|AVG
|.223
|.376
|OBP
|.302
|.435
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|18/15
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.
