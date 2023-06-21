Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Zack Short (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .247 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Short has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), with at least two hits three times (8.8%).
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 34), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.245
|AVG
|.250
|.305
|OBP
|.364
|.377
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|5
|10/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.10).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
