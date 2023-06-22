Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, Amed Rosario (hitting .381 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .254 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .435.
- Rosario has had a hit in 41 of 66 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 17 games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.310
|AVG
|.201
|.362
|OBP
|.236
|.465
|SLG
|.223
|15
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|7
|28/11
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (1-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
