Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 17, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .138 with three doubles and two walks.

In 28.6% of his games this season (eight of 28), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (10.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 28 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this season (14.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .091 AVG .170 .118 OBP .200 .091 SLG .234 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 9/1 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings