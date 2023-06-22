Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .205 with five doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Arias has picked up a hit in 21 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (8.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.151 AVG .246
.286 OBP .333
.208 SLG .449
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
21/10 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Sears (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
