JP Sears gets the nod on the mound for the Oakland Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +150. The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -185 +150 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-16).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Cleveland has played in 72 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-40-3).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 17-21 16-8 19-30 23-24 12-14

