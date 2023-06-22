Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (35-38), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Oakland Athletics (19-57) at Progressive Field on Thursday, June 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Athletics have +150 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.95 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-4, 4.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 20, or 55.6%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 5-6 (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 19 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.