Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field on Thursday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 80 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .290/.352/.511 slash line on the season.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 walks and 25 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .263/.340/.358 on the season.

Kwan takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 79 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.328/.349 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 21 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 2 at Guardians Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 55 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.350/.482 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

