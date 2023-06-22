Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 66 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.317
|OBP
|.341
|.339
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|33/15
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
