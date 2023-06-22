The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double and five walks), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

JP Sears TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples and 26 walks.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (43 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).

In 71 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (12.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .206 AVG .262 .271 OBP .347 .271 SLG .323 6 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 25/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings