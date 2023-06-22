The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double and five walks), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .236 with 11 doubles, two triples and 26 walks.
  • Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (43 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
  • In 71 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (12.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.206 AVG .262
.271 OBP .347
.271 SLG .323
6 XBH 7
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
25/10 K/BB 28/16
2 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.00).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Sears (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.24), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).
