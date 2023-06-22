Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan is batting .375 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 68.5% of his games this year (50 of 73), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 73 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.261
|AVG
|.264
|.377
|OBP
|.306
|.373
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|24/23
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 45th, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
