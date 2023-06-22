Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
  • Kwan is batting .375 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 68.5% of his games this year (50 of 73), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 73 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 38 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.261 AVG .264
.377 OBP .306
.373 SLG .346
12 XBH 10
1 HR 1
7 RBI 18
24/23 K/BB 17/11
5 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.00 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 45th, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
