On Friday, Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 18 walks.

In 61.2% of his games this season (41 of 67), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 18 games this season (26.9%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .303 AVG .201 .359 OBP .236 .455 SLG .223 15 XBH 2 1 HR 0 14 RBI 7 28/12 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings