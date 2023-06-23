Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .134 with three doubles and three walks.
- In 27.6% of his 29 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
- In four games this season (13.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (13.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|.086
|AVG
|.170
|.135
|OBP
|.200
|.086
|SLG
|.234
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (4-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
