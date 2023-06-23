The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .134 with three doubles and three walks.

In 27.6% of his 29 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.

In four games this season (13.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (13.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 .086 AVG .170 .135 OBP .200 .086 SLG .234 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings