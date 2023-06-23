Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .202.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), with at least two hits four times (8.7%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (8.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (8.7%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 46 games (19.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .145 AVG .246 .288 OBP .333 .200 SLG .449 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 23/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings