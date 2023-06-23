The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras at Progressive Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 48 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .370, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (293 total).

The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.286).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Bieber has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Bieber will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Aaron Civale Ken Waldichuk 6/21/2023 Athletics W 7-6 Home Gavin Williams Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke

