Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) in the series opener at Progressive Field on Friday, June 23. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-4, 3.51 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 21, or 56.8%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 12-13 (winning 48% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Guardians played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+230) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

