The Cleveland Guardians (36-38) host the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) to open a three-game series at Progressive Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Guardians are coming off a series victory over the Athletics, and the Brewers a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (5-4) for the Guardians and Wade Miley (4-2) for the Brewers.

Guardians vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-4, 3.51 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.51 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Bieber has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.28 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.

Miley has recorded four quality starts this season.

Miley will try to collect his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In three of his nine total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

