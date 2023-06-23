On Friday, Josh Bell (.576 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.

In 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with more than one RBI four times (6.0%).

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (19.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .234 AVG .231 .315 OBP .341 .359 SLG .407 10 XBH 11 3 HR 4 16 RBI 16 33/15 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings