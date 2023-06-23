The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

In 59.1% of his 66 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven in a run in 29 games this season (43.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (21.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .308 AVG .273 .351 OBP .315 .483 SLG .430 11 XBH 11 5 HR 4 24 RBI 31 20/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings