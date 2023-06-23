Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his 66 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven in a run in 29 games this season (43.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (21.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.273
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.483
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|31
|20/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
