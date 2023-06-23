Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .277.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with multiple hits nine times (27.3%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 21.2% of his games this season (seven of 33), with two or more RBI four times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.379
|AVG
|.167
|.410
|OBP
|.233
|.621
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda (0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the righty tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
