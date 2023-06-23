The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks while batting .242.

Straw enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (44 of 72), with multiple hits 12 times (16.7%).

In 72 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 10 games this year (13.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.1% of his games this season (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .218 AVG .262 .281 OBP .347 .300 SLG .323 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 26/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings