Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 61 hits, batting .224 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), with more than one hit 17 times (23.6%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.224
|AVG
|.224
|.336
|OBP
|.277
|.360
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|32/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 9.00 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.