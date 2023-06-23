Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks while hitting .264.
- Kwan is batting .391 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (52.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.263
|AVG
|.264
|.380
|OBP
|.306
|.372
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|24/24
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
