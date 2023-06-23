Byron Buxton and Javier Baez will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 67 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .364 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 277 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.242 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (1-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wentz has six starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning

