Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this contest.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .224/.305/.375 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 65 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .238/.276/.352 so far this season.
- Baez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits).
- He's slashed .216/.296/.412 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .215/.315/.459 on the season.
- Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
