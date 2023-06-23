The Minnesota Twins (38-38) visit the Detroit Tigers (32-41) to start a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Twins are on the back of a series split with the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series win over the Royals.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (0-4, 9.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-4, 9.00 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-7, 6.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.

Wentz is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Wentz is trying to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

Joey Wentz vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 589 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .401 (16th in the league) with 98 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Wentz has a 3 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins' Maeda (0-4) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, throwing three innings and giving up 10 earned runs.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 9.00 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across four games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.