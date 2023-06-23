Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .286 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Athletics.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has five doubles and two walks while hitting .292.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.333
|AVG
|.267
|.368
|OBP
|.281
|.444
|SLG
|.367
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
