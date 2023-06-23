After hitting .286 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Athletics.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has five doubles and two walks while hitting .292.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.333 AVG .267
.368 OBP .281
.444 SLG .367
2 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
