The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .271 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Short has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 10 games this year (28.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 13 .281 AVG .250 .333 OBP .364 .456 SLG .429 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 10/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings