The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .251.
  • In 61.8% of his games this year (42 of 68), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 26 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 33
.301 AVG .201
.356 OBP .236
.449 SLG .223
15 XBH 2
1 HR 0
14 RBI 7
28/12 K/BB 31/6
6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
