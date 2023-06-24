The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .251.

In 61.8% of his games this year (42 of 68), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .301 AVG .201 .356 OBP .236 .449 SLG .223 15 XBH 2 1 HR 0 14 RBI 7 28/12 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings