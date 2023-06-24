Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .251.
- In 61.8% of his games this year (42 of 68), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.201
|.356
|OBP
|.236
|.449
|SLG
|.223
|15
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
