Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cam Gallagher -- batting .179 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has four doubles and three walks while batting .143.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (nine of 30), with more than one hit three times (10.0%).
- He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.108
|AVG
|.170
|.154
|OBP
|.200
|.135
|SLG
|.234
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
