Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .219 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.3%).

He has homered in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 19.6% of his games this season, Haase has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (23.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .258 AVG .181 .302 OBP .245 .404 SLG .213 7 XBH 3 3 HR 0 15 RBI 5 25/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings