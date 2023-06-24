Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .219 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.3%).
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.6% of his games this season, Haase has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (23.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.258
|AVG
|.181
|.302
|OBP
|.245
|.404
|SLG
|.213
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|5
|25/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 77 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
