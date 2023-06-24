The Indiana Fever (5-7), on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Las Vegas Aces (11-1).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.

Indiana has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Aces games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Fever games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

