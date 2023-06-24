Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .197 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 44.7% of his 47 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 8.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (8.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 47 games (19.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.138 AVG .246
.275 OBP .333
.190 SLG .449
3 XBH 6
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
25/11 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
