Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .197 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 44.7% of his 47 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 8.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (8.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 47 games (19.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.138
|AVG
|.246
|.275
|OBP
|.333
|.190
|SLG
|.449
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
