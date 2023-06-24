The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers play on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Jose Ramirez and Christian Yelich have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 21-17 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.3% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 16-14 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Cleveland has played in 74 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-41-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-18 17-21 17-8 19-31 23-24 13-15

