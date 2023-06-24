The Cleveland Guardians (36-39) will lean on Jose Ramirez when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at Progressive Field on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 38 times and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Guardians have an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of their games).

Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

