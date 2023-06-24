Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 82 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .290/.352/.516 slash line on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 79 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .263/.341/.357 so far this season.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 71 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a .266/.357/.427 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 52 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .216/.294/.398 slash line so far this season.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 23 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.