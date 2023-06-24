Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .229.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (19.1%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.227
|AVG
|.231
|.306
|OBP
|.341
|.348
|SLG
|.407
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|35/15
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
