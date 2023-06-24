Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .229.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (19.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .227 AVG .231 .306 OBP .341 .348 SLG .407 10 XBH 11 3 HR 4 16 RBI 16 35/15 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings