Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .229.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (19.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 31
.227 AVG .231
.306 OBP .341
.348 SLG .407
10 XBH 11
3 HR 4
16 RBI 16
35/15 K/BB 25/19
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
