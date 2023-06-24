The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 19 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .306 AVG .273 .348 OBP .315 .484 SLG .430 12 XBH 11 5 HR 4 24 RBI 31 20/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

