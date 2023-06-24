Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .272.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), with more than one hit nine times (26.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.6% of his games this year, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .367 AVG .167 .397 OBP .233 .600 SLG .389 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 6 RBI 7 13/3 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

