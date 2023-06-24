Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in six games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 12 games this season (21.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (29.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.205
|AVG
|.314
|.286
|OBP
|.358
|.330
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|14/9
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11).
