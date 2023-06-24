Minami Katsu is in 146th place, at +8, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a wager on Minami Katsu at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Minami Katsu Insights

Katsu has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 12 rounds.

Katsu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Katsu has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Katsu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Katsu will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 46 -5 241 0 7 0 2 $157,205

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Katsu finished 146th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The courses that Katsu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,558 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Katsu's Last Time Out

Katsu finished in the 22nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

She finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 32 holes.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Katsu shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Katsu shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Katsu recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.1).

Katsu's six birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent outing, Katsu's showing on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Katsu ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Katsu had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Katsu Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Katsu's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.