Nanna Madsen is in 18th place, with a score of E, heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Nanna Madsen Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Madsen has finished below par five times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Madsen has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Madsen has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Madsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Madsen has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -3 272 0 12 1 1 $257,200

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Madsen's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 18th.

In her past two appearances at this event, she made it to the weekend once.

Madsen finished 18th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

Madsen will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,550 yards in the past year.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Her 3.76-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 97th percentile of the field.

On the nine par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Madsen was better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Madsen fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Madsen had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.3).

Madsen's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that most recent tournament, Madsen's performance on the 33 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Madsen ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Madsen recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards
Madsen Odds to Win: +25000

All statistics in this article reflect Madsen's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

