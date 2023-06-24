Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .149 with six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run 22 times this season (31.9%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.117
|AVG
|.180
|.270
|OBP
|.293
|.181
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|29/18
|K/BB
|30/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
