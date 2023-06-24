Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 62 hits, which ranks first among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .225 with 25 extra-base hits.
- In 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- In 11.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (38.4%), including four multi-run games (5.5%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.225
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.277
|.357
|SLG
|.388
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|20
|35/19
|K/BB
|39/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
