Spencer Torkelson -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 62 hits, which ranks first among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .225 with 25 extra-base hits.

In 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

In 11.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (38.4%), including four multi-run games (5.5%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .225 AVG .224 .333 OBP .277 .357 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 35/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings