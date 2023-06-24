On Saturday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks while batting .263.

Kwan is batting .273 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 52 of 75 games this season (69.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (28.0%).

In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (52.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .262 AVG .264 .377 OBP .306 .369 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 25/24 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

