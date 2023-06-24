On Saturday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks while batting .263.
  • Kwan is batting .273 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 52 of 75 games this season (69.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this season (52.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.262 AVG .264
.377 OBP .306
.369 SLG .346
12 XBH 10
1 HR 1
7 RBI 18
25/24 K/BB 17/11
5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
