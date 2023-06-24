Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 67 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .362 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit has scored 278 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In three starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray

