Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (39-38) will take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (32-42) at Comerica Park on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+135). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have gone 10-8 (55.6%).

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 5-5 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have won in 24, or 38.1%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 15-21 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Zack Short 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+310)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.