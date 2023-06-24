Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 24, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .225/.304/.373 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .236/.276/.348 so far this year.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins' Pablo Lopez (3-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|6
|5
|4
|9
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|8
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (55 total hits).
- He's slashing .216/.295/.408 on the season.
- Correa has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run and two RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .210/.309/.449 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
